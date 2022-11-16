Cody's Tara Joyce, Gillette's Skye Rehard sign with Wyoming swimming

University of Wyoming swimming and diving head coach Dave Denniston on Wednesday announced his 2023 recruiting class, which includes Cody's Tara Joyce and Gillette's Skye Rehard.

Joyce was a three-time Class 3A state champion for the Fillies, winning the 200 freestyle as a junior and senior and adding the 500 free title to her collection earlier this month at the state meet.

Rehard won the 100 breaststroke as both a sophomore and junior. At this year's Class 4A state meet she won the 200 IM and swam a leg on the Camels' first-place 400 free relay team.