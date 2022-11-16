 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
UW WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING

Cody's Tara Joyce, Gillette's Skye Rehard sign with Wyoming swimming

  • 0

University of Wyoming swimming and diving head coach Dave Denniston on Wednesday announced his 2023 recruiting class, which includes Cody's Tara Joyce and Gillette's Skye Rehard.

Joyce was a three-time Class 3A state champion for the Fillies, winning the 200 freestyle as a junior and senior and adding the 500 free title to her collection earlier this month at the state meet.

Rehard won the 100 breaststroke as both a sophomore and junior. At this year's Class 4A state meet she won the 200 IM and swam a leg on the Camels' first-place 400 free relay team.

Wyoming Button
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News