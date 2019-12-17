Colony native Shayla Howell wins MW indoor field athlete of the week honors

University of Wyoming sophomore Shayla Howell was named the Mountain West Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Howell earned the honor after winning both the long jump and triple jump at the season-opening Colorado School of Mines Alumni Classic and Multi on Dec. 7. She recorded the third-best long jump mark (20 feet, 4.5 inches) in program history, which stands first in the conference and second nationally. Her triple jump mark of 38-06 is second in the conference and 43rd in the nation.
Howell went to Belle Fource High School in South Dakota but claims Colony, Wyoming, as her hometown.
The Cowgirls next compete on Jan. 16 at the Air Force Combined Events in Colorado Springs, Colorado.