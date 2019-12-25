Cosette Stellern relies on faith and family to get through trying year

Enter Cheyenne East’s home gym on a quiet night and listen closely. You might still hear the reverberations, pinging echoes of the banshee-esque celebratory screams Cosette Stellern left behind.
The exceptional multi-sport athlete committed to everything with a purpose. She earned all-state honors in basketball, volleyball and track. Then there’s the gold medals from each of those sports she’s got hanging somewhere back in Cheyenne. None of those accomplishments came without consequence or pain. She simply endured them in order to achieve her goal.
“I think doing three sports in high school, if you were in pain and you could get through it, you did that,” Stellern explained recently. “I didn’t miss a day of high school because I was sick.”
So it was frustrating when she told her family she had an uncomfortable amount of stomach pain that nobody else believed. And, unfortunately for her, that was just the tip of the iceberg.
The former East standout and current University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore on the track team has since endured countless setbacks and hospital visits. Through a trying year that started with praying alongside her mother and ends with her in a walking boot, Stellern has relied on the cornerstones of her life: family, faith and friendship in order to overcome it all.
When Cosette first told her dad, John, about her stomach pains on the way to church he told her she was just dehydrated. After all, she doesn’t really like to drink water; it’s just a thing with her. She told her mom, Sheri, who said it was probably just stress. Cosette didn’t want to press her family much further because they’d already grown sick of doctor’s visits by then.
***
Less than a year earlier Sheri was diagnosed with ovarian cancer after a biopsy and doctors removed a three-pound cancerous tumor. John said he cried constantly for two straight days after they learned of the tumor. Not long after doctors removed the tumor, Sheri underwent open heart surgery to replace a bad aortic valve. She’s been out of the woods since those procedures. Anyone would understand how someone wouldn’t prioritize a stomach ache when their family had already endured that within months of each other.
“She was an absolute, complete warrior,” Cosette gushed about her mother. “That was super, super scary. Through all of that I felt like we all came close as a family. She was unreal and she took it all in stride.”
So when Cosette’s pain didn’t go away she turned to her twin sister, Sierra. Not only did they grow up together but they played all the same sports together and continued to attend school together at the university. Sierra told Cosette she was being dramatic and it was just a stomach ache.
Resigned to herself, Cosette returned to her apartment in Laramie. She was home alone takng a late-night shower when she felt a sudden sharp pain while reaching up to shampoo her hair. It caused her to double-over with what she called “the most intense pain I’ve ever felt.” After 10 seconds she was finally able to straighten herself. She left the shower and started googling. Cosette then called her mother, who conveniently stayed up late too, and explained the situation. Cosette’s research said it may have been her appendix. Sheri said it had already been 10 minutes and told Cosette to just go to bed. Thanks, mom.
The next day Cosette went to see her team doctor, Matthew Boyer. She told him about her mother’s bout with ovarian cancer. He said her ailment could be an ovarian cyst. She stopped talking about the pain after that.
Four weeks of more pain passed until Cosette joined her Wyoming track teammates on a flight from Denver to California for the conference meet. Her stomach started spasming. At that point even just getting into the power position for each discus attempt hurt. Cosette endured, returned to Laramie and wanted to take her last two finals before visiting another doctor. She made it through the first one. She just needed to get through another the following morning.
“I had been taking NyQuill to make me pass out for a couple nights,” Cosette said. “That night I still didn’t get any sleep.”
She texted her trainer at 6 a.m. on May 15 and said she didn’t know if she could make it to the 10 a.m. final. He said come see him immediately. Dr. Boyer said it could be appendicitis. She couldn’t help but laugh at that despite the searing pain. Cosette, barely able to walk, finished her last final early (thanks to an understanding, accommodating professor) and called her dad. They needed to go to the hospital. John drove from Cheyenne, picked her up, and took her back to their hospital in Cheyenne. She told doctors it may be appendicitis. They said it had been weeks but they did the CT scan anyway.
So John and Cosette sat there waiting on the results. After all they’d been through John, a former fellow thrower at Wyoming, still had to ask.
“Are you sure you’re in pain?” Cosette remembered him asking.
They both said it couldn’t have been more than 5 minutes later when the doctors returned and diagnosed Cosette with severe appendicitis. John apologized for doubting his daughter. They were both nervous — especially Cosette, who had never underwent surgery before. So she asked Dr. Jeremy Gates how long the procedure would take. He said about 30 minutes; it was routine.
***
Cosette remembered waking up in extreme pain in a hospital bed. Complete pain throughout her abs, stomach, all over. She asked one of the nurses how long she’d been asleep. They said 4-and-a-half hours. Dr. Gates entered the room to inform Cosette what he’d already informed her parents.
“While I was under, my appendix was attached to my colon, so they decided to open me up and found a golf ball-sized mass in my colon,” Cosette explained. “I lost all feeling in my body when he said that. They said they weren’t sure if it’s cancerous or not. It was 50-50. So he took out 8 inches of large and small intestines. Took out some of my lymph nodes, the infected part of my colon. He got everything just in case.”
Cosette looked to her parents, who were clearly shaken up as well. They tried to be comforting but there are some things a daughter can just tell. The thought of being a 20-year old kid with colon cancer rattled her. She worried for her parents, how difficult the rest of her journey would be on them after they’d already been through so much.
While waiting for more results Cosette relied on her faith. She trusted God to see her through whatever obstacles she may face. So when her results came back negative, showing no cancerous masses, she thanked the Lord for seeing her through. She felt a physical weight lift off her shoulders.
Of course, her recovery wasn’t easy. She could barely walk down the hallway and back before hunching completely over. Nurses gave her a pillow to collapse on so she didn’t upset her stomach staples. Taking the 10 steps every day was hard enough without her father saying he didn’t care if she was in pain, they were going to go walk anyway.
After a 30-second plank exercise in rehab she felt a muscle roll in her side. She didn’t pay it much attention until her side began spasming at work that day. She immediately had flashbacks and the tears started to swell.
Cosette had torn her oblique. The ensuing surgery was “completely defeating,” as she put it, but she once again found comfort in her support net to soldier on. Her family said she’d return better than ever; turns out they were right.
***
Healthy enough to return to the track team, Cosette started throwing personal records in the discus and could lift as well as she ever did. Then a weight inadvertently fell on her foot. Cosette immediately felt a burning sensation, like her entire foot was bleeding. Another visit to the trainer earlier this month showed she had a hairline fracture in her foot. She needed to spend the next five weeks in a walking boot.
“I was on the come-up again and almost back to my 100 percent self and then that,” she recollected. “I felt like I really couldn’t catch a break.”
Another rallying of faith found her resolve. Due to the winter break and gap in scheduling, she won’t miss anymore of the season — knock on wood. The criminal justice major said she’s still on schedule to return for Wyoming’s next meet on Jan. 11. She’s been able to talk about the past year with self-deprecating wit and a cautious smile. She’s thanked her family for helping her get to that point.
Sheri’s part of the lighting team at the Stellern’s church. They share that aspect of their faith and together they lift each other in times of trouble. During Cosette’s own health scares, she’s remembered her mother’s strength for inspiration.
“She’s one of the strongest people I know,” Cosette said. “I was so stressed out during that and maybe that contributed to the stress of my appendicitis.”
John and Cosette recently went ice fishing, a relaxing activity for both of them. Especially this last time when Cosette’s boot kept getting soaked by the water, which somehow got funnier with each ridiculous incident. John said the haul is only a few 2-to-4-pound rainbow or brown trout per person in 2 hours. He’s looked forward to retiring soon so he can get on the ice more often.
Then there’s Sierra, Cosette’s trusted confidante since birth. The family was initially on eggshells when they learned Sierra was pregnant. After all, the twins were the youngest and none of their siblings had children yet. But they all trusted each other and Cosette knew her twin would grow to be an exceptional mother. Presley Jo was born Oct. 3, 2018 and welcomed into a loving family with proud grandparents.
Sierra and Cosette live next to each other in their Laramie apartments. When Cosette got discouraged during rehab Sierra would come over with Presley and they’d play. Or they’d leave the apartments and walk around until Cosette’s mood inevitably perked. Sometimes Cosette would watch her niece when Sierra needed to concentrate on school, where she’s maintained an A average through motherhood.
“Her little baby laughs would turn my crap day into everything would be OK,” Cosette beamed. “She has that little super power.”
Then there’s been the strangers of Wyoming, lending their voices of support to Cosette and the family through an eventful year. People she used to play against at East and some she had only heard about third-hand reached out. Cosette could have went to multiple Division I schools for volleyball, basketball or track. She ultimately decided to stay in Wyoming because she’s known its uniqueness all her life. The past year validated her decision.
“One of the biggest reasons I went to Wyoming was because I knew I had that support,” she said. “They’d still show up with flowers because they cared that much. It’s so breath-taking and so surreal. I can’t describe how much love I felt from everybody’s support. That gave me hope while recovering.”
So here she is, on the other side. She said she’s on path to finish the semester with a 3.5 GPA, which she said would be like throwing 160 feet in the discus. For the past year she’s been set on becoming a firefighter but that could change. She’s thankful that she’s just a track athlete now. She’s used time previously spent on multi-sport training back into her studies and more track-specific workouts.
She’s been getting better with all of her weights in general. In 2019 she recorded new personal bests in the hammer throw (134 feet, 9 inches) and weight throw (51-09.75). So maybe it’s not so crazy to ask if she was really hurt.
