Cosette Stellern relies on faith and family to get through trying year

John and Cosette recently went ice fishing, a relaxing activity for both of them. Especially this last time when Cosette’s boot kept getting soaked by the water, which somehow got funnier with each ridiculous incident. John said the haul is only a few 2-to-4-pound rainbow or brown trout per person in 2 hours. He’s looked forward to retiring soon so he can get on the ice more often.

Then there’s Sierra, Cosette’s trusted confidante since birth. The family was initially on eggshells when they learned Sierra was pregnant. After all, the twins were the youngest and none of their siblings had children yet. But they all trusted each other and Cosette knew her twin would grow to be an exceptional mother. Presley Jo was born Oct. 3, 2018 and welcomed into a loving family with proud grandparents.

Sierra and Cosette live next to each other in their Laramie apartments. When Cosette got discouraged during rehab Sierra would come over with Presley and they’d play. Or they’d leave the apartments and walk around until Cosette’s mood inevitably perked. Sometimes Cosette would watch her niece when Sierra needed to concentrate on school, where she’s maintained an A average through motherhood.

“Her little baby laughs would turn my crap day into everything would be OK,” Cosette beamed. “She has that little super power.”