COVID-19 pandemic postpones Wyoming's soccer, volleyball seasons

"My gut feeling is I think we're going to play. I just think it's going to look very, very different," Cuadrado said. "I think there will be games canceled, I think there will be games added, and it's going to be a little bit interesting because it could be on the fly. We're all going to be flying by the seat of our pants a little bit on this."

Next week could provide more clarity with the NCAA's board of governors scheduled to meet Tuesday. That's when the board could decide to postpone or cancel championships in multiple fall sports, including soccer and volleyball. The association doesn't have the authority, though, to cancel the College Football Playoff, which is run by the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences.

But even if the NCAA decides to cancel championships in other fall sports, regular-season games could still be played at each school's discretion.

"I think we're just kind of waiting to see what the NCAA says here on Aug. 4 before we begin to venture down that road," Callihan said of potentially adding more games to the schedule. "I think the expectation is there may be a delay, so there's not really a point in adding a lot of matches before we know that."