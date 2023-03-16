University of Wyoming wrestlers went 2-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Freshman Jore Volk started his first NCAA Championships in style, upsetting Northwestern's Michael Deaugustino in their 125-pound match with a takedown for a sudden victory in overtime. Volk entered the weekend seeded No. 21 while Deaugustino was seeded No. 12.