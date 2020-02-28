Cowboys' Kirk Unland wins Mountain West Indoor weight throw title

University of Wyoming junior Kirk Unland won the weight throw at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Unland won the event with a toss of 66 feet, 3.25 inches as he was the only competitor to break 60 feet.

The Cowboys also got a second-place finish from Paul Roberts in the 5,000-meter run, who finished with a time of 14:27.86. Christopher Henry (Laramie) placed fifth in the event with a 14:38.99.

Also for the Cowboys, William Nolan (Cheyenne South) placed fifth in the long jump, while teammates Reece Shannon and Alec Richardson (Riverton) were seventh and eighth, respectively. Freshman Hunter Brown (Natrona County) was seventh in the high jump.

For the Cowgirls, Shayla Howell placed third in the long jump and Addison Henry was eighth in the weight throw.

