You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cowboys' Kirk Unland wins Mountain West Indoor weight throw title
View Comments
UW INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Cowboys' Kirk Unland wins Mountain West Indoor weight throw title

{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wyoming junior Kirk Unland won the weight throw at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Unland won the event with a toss of 66 feet, 3.25 inches as he was the only competitor to break 60 feet.

The Cowboys also got a second-place finish from Paul Roberts in the 5,000-meter run, who finished with a time of 14:27.86. Christopher Henry (Laramie) placed fifth in the event with a 14:38.99.

Also for the Cowboys, William Nolan (Cheyenne South) placed fifth in the long jump, while teammates Reece Shannon and Alec Richardson (Riverton) were seventh and eighth, respectively. Freshman Hunter Brown (Natrona County) was seventh in the high jump.

For the Cowgirls, Shayla Howell placed third in the long jump and Addison Henry was eighth in the weight throw.

Unland

Unland
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News