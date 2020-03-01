Cowboys' Paul Roberts is named Outstanding Performer at MW Indoor meet

-
University of Wyoming senior Paul Roberts was named the Outstanding Performer at the recently completed Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Roberts won the 3,000-meter run Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico with a personal-best time of 8 minutes, 9.36 seconds, which is the No. 5 mark in program history. Roberts also finished second in the 5,000 in earning 18 team points for the Cowboys, who finished fifth in the team race.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
