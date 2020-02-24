You are the owner of this article.
Cowboys' Tyler Severin wins title at Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate
UW MEN'S GOLF

Cowboys' Tyler Severin wins title at Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate

University of Wyoming sophomore Tyler Severin carded a final-round 6-under 66 on Sunday to win the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Springs, California.

Severin came into the day three strokes off the lead, but put together his best round of the three-day tournament to win his first collegiate event. Severin finished with a 9-under 207 for the weekend.

Also for the Cowboys, Dan Starzinski finished with a 1-under 215, Kirby Coe-Kirkham (Sheridan) had a 9-over 225, Carl Underwood had a 14-over 230 and Bryce Waters an 18-over 234.

Auburn won the team title with a 22-under 842 while Wyoming finished 12th with a 12-over 876.

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

