Cowgirls' diver Mirafuentes places third in NCAA Zone E Championships

It was a bittersweet finish to the season for University of Wyoming diver Melissa Mirafuentes.
The freshman finished third in the platform competition at the NCAA Zone E Championships on Wednesday in Federal Way, Washington, to qualify for the NCAA Division I Championships. Unfortunately, with the NCAA announcing Thursday that all spring culminating events had been canceled, Mirafuentes nor any other diver will get the chance to compete for a national championship.
Mirafuentes had a 284.10 in the prelims and a 275.70 in the finals for a combined six-dive score of 559.80. Junior Karla Contreras (215.20) and sophomore McKenna Houlihan (151.75) failed to qualify for the finals.
For the Cowboys, sophomore Brendan Byrnes finished 15th with a combined score of 495.90.