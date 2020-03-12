You are the owner of this article.
Cowgirls' diver Mirafuentes places third in NCAA Zone E Championships
UW DIVING

It was a bittersweet finish to the season for University of Wyoming diver Melissa Mirafuentes.

The freshman finished third in the platform competition at the NCAA Zone E Championships on Wednesday in Federal Way, Washington, to qualify for the NCAA Division I Championships. Unfortunately, with the NCAA announcing Thursday that all spring culminating events had been canceled, Mirafuentes nor any other diver will get the chance to compete for a national championship.

Mirafuentes had a 284.10 in the prelims and a 275.70 in the finals for a combined six-dive score of 559.80. Junior Karla Contreras (215.20) and sophomore McKenna Houlihan (151.75) failed to qualify for the finals.

For the Cowboys, sophomore Brendan Byrnes finished 15th with a combined score of 495.90.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

