Cowgirls' Katelyn Blattner wins 500 free at Mountain West Championships

University of Wyoming junior Katelyn Blattner raced to victory in the 500 freestyle late Thursday at the Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
You have free articles remaining.
Blattner won the event and broke her own school record with a time of 4:45.39 while teammate Lainee Jones finished eighth in 4:52.32.
Also Thursday, freshman diver Melissa Mirafuentes placed second in the 3-meter competition with a cumulative score of 378.00; junior Karla Contreras was fourth with a 349.80.
The 400 medley relay team of Jones, Emily Giles, Phoebe Brown and Hannah Mclean-Leonard finished sixth. Friday morning, Mclean-Leonard qualified for the finals in the 100 butterfly.