You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cowgirls' Katelyn Blattner wins 500 free at Mountain West Championships
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING

Cowgirls' Katelyn Blattner wins 500 free at Mountain West Championships

{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wyoming junior Katelyn Blattner raced to victory in the 500 freestyle late Thursday at the Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Blattner won the event and broke her own school record with a time of 4:45.39 while teammate Lainee Jones finished eighth in 4:52.32.

Also Thursday, freshman diver Melissa Mirafuentes placed second in the 3-meter competition with a cumulative score of 378.00; junior Karla Contreras was fourth with a 349.80.

The 400 medley relay team of Jones, Emily Giles, Phoebe Brown and Hannah Mclean-Leonard finished sixth. Friday morning, Mclean-Leonard qualified for the finals in the 100 butterfly.

Katelyn Blattner

Blattner
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News