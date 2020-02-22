Cowgirls' Katelyn Blattner wins 2nd title at MW Swimming Championships

University of Wyoming junior Katelyn Blattner claimed her second gold mhannah medal at the Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Blattner, who won the 500 free on Thursday, tied for first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 47.35 seconds.. Sophomore teammate Lainee Jones finished third with a time of 1:48.43.

Junior Hannah Mclean-Leonard set a new school record in the 100 fly prelims with a 52.70. Mclean-Leonard finished second in the finals with a 52.92.

Freshman Emily Giles won the consolation finals in the 100 backstroke with a 54.71 and the 200 free relay team of Giles, Kira Crane, Avery Otto-Horn (Green River) and Sani Carsrud (Gillette) placed ninth in 1:34.16.

