Cowgirls' McBride earns All-Mountain West volleyball honors for fourth time

For the fourth time in her illustrious career, University of Wyoming senior Jackie McBride was named to the All-Mountain West volleyball team. The 6-foo-t1 middle hitter is only the second Cowgirl to earn all-conference four years, joining Erin Kirby (2011-14).

Despite missing the last two matches of the season, McBride led UW and finished third in the MW with 1.26 blocks per set, was fourth in the conference with a .371 hitting percentage and was second on the team with 2.4 kills per set.

For her career, McBride finished fifth in program history with 462 blocks and her .335 hitting percentage is third all-time.

