You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cowgirls' Melissa Mirafuentes sets school diving record
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S DIVING

Cowgirls' Melissa Mirafuentes sets school diving record

{{featured_button_text}}

University of Wyoming freshman Melissa Mirafuentes won the 3-meter diving competition and set a school record in the event Friday at the Air Force Diving Invite in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Mirafuentes finished first in the prelims with a score of 306.55 and then won her quarterfinal group with a 302.95. In the finals, she recorded a score of 365.55 to break the program mark of 354.05 set by Stephanie Ortiz in 2010.

Melissa Mirafuentes

Mirafuentes
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2020 Wyoming commit: Nick Null
Football

2020 Wyoming commit: Nick Null

  • Updated

Wyoming football got a verbal commitment from Nick Null, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound graduate transfer kicker/punter from Bradenton, Florida, on Feb. 5.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News