Cowgirls' Melissa Mirafuentes sets school diving record

University of Wyoming freshman Melissa Mirafuentes won the 3-meter diving competition and set a school record in the event Friday at the Air Force Diving Invite in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Mirafuentes finished first in the prelims with a score of 306.55 and then won her quarterfinal group with a 302.95. In the finals, she recorded a score of 365.55 to break the program mark of 354.05 set by Stephanie Ortiz in 2010.
