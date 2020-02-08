Cowgirls' Melissa Mirafuentes sets school diving record

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

University of Wyoming freshman Melissa Mirafuentes won the 3-meter diving competition and set a school record in the event Friday at the Air Force Diving Invite in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Mirafuentes finished first in the prelims with a score of 306.55 and then won her quarterfinal group with a 302.95. In the finals, she recorded a score of 365.55 to break the program mark of 354.05 set by Stephanie Ortiz in 2010.