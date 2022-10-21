Cowgirls on cusp of qualifying for Mountain West Tournament entering home finale

LARAMIE – It didn’t look or feel like the Cowgirls’ day.

But it was Jamie Tatum’s moment.

The senior midfielder scored on a free kick in the 89th minute to give the Wyoming soccer team a critical 2-1 victory over last-place Fresno State on Thursday at the Madrid Sports Complex.

The three points moved the Cowgirls (5-6-5 overall, 4-3-2 Mountain West) from seventh place into a tie with Utah State for fourth place in the conference standings entering the home finale against San Jose State at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The top six finishers in the 12-team MW qualify for the conference tournament next week in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“It changes everything,” second-year head coach Colleen Corbin said after bear-hugging everyone in her path during the postgame celebration. “We needed a result today, we needed a win.”

UW needed Tatum – who has been on an offensive tear down the stretch while climbing into the program’s top-five lists for career game-winning goals (six), total goals (20) and points (52) – to deliver.

The star midfielder had her doubts about taking the free kick, which was drawn by a hustling Maddi Chance just outside the box as time was winding down.

“Jamie is obviously a very technical, very good goal scorer, but she actually gave credit to the other two that were on the ball with her,” Corbin said. “She said she questioned whether she should hit it or not and they were both like, ‘No, you’re an idiot, go score a goal, please.’”

Eliza-Grace Smith, Alyssa Bedard and Tatum all lined up over the ball to go over the set plays the coaching staff redesigned for them two weeks ago.

What happened next likely was not on the Bulldogs’ scouting report.

“They were like, ‘Why don’t you just shoot it with your left foot?’” Tatum said. “I’m not primarily left-footed and I looked at them like, ‘OK.’ Eliza was like, ‘I can do it,’ and I was like, ‘No, I got it.’

“Then, I don’t know, I just hit it and it went in. I credit it them because they are the ones that encouraged me to do that.”

Smith made a pass over the ball, Bedard did the same and then Tatum let it rip past diving goalkeeper Valentina Vivas’ and into the back of the net.

One point would have felt like a loss against a Fresno State team that fell to 1-7-1 in MW play. Tatum turned the potential disappointment into three points and a gold mosh pit of celebration on the pitch.

“That’s what it’s about, that’s where this team is. They have so much belief in each other and they trust each other to do their jobs and own their roles,” Corbin said. “So for Jamie to step up, for her teammates to have her back, for Maddi to freaking just run her butt off and earn the foul in the first place, we just kept going.

“It was definitely not our best soccer game, it was not pretty, it was not fun to watch, it wasn’t fun to coach, but good teams win games even when you shouldn’t.”

Tatum’s corner kick in the first half set up fellow senior Keelie Wortmann’s goal to give UW a 1-0 lead. It was the first tally for the lanky defender since her freshman season in 2019.

“That was really exciting,” Wortmann said of heading the ball in traffic for the goal in the 39th minute. “I’ve been preparing this whole week for corners because Colleen showed me how to do it and then finally I was working on it. I knew (Tatum) could get me that ball so I was just telling myself to be ready for it when it finally got to my head.”

Fresno State’s Kaelyn Miller took advantage of a defensive miscue and buried the equalizer during the 60th minute.

The Cowgirls would make the day a memorable one.

“I’m just happy to help the team in whatever way I can,” Tatum said of her late-game heroics. “We really want to get to the tournament this year, and I think you can really see that through our play that we are just not giving up until the last second.”

Tatum and Wortmann plan to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic to return next season as super seniors.

UW will honor Maria Allen, Alex Daws, DeLaney Hallcroft, Haylee Rice and Kennedy Schomer during a senior day ceremony Sunday before trying to pick up some more critical points against San Jose State.

“This senior class has been part of a really big transition and they have been nothing but selfless and committed and dedicated to the process,” Corbin said. “Unfortunately, due to injuries and other things they haven’t been able to play the role they might have envisioned for themselves a couple years ago. But they’ve been a part of something special and they have contributed in a ginormous way.

“I’m just so happy that we have an opportunity to play for them and we got this result (against Fresno State). It allows us to play more freely on Sunday and to really honor them and to really give them the respect they deserve and hopefully get a result for them. “