Craig Bohl and wife, Leia, donate $100,000 to fund scholarships for Wyoming's spring senior athletes

LARAMIE -- Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl and his wife, Leia, are donating $100,000 to the school's athletic department to cover the costs of additional scholarships for seniors in spring sports who have indicated they want to return to UW for another year of competition.

The gift was announced by the school Friday. Earlier this week, the NCAA granted eligiblity relief for all student-athletes in spring sports that had their seasons canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak, but college sports' governing body put the onus on individual schools to find a way to pay for the extra scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.

"Leia and I have been blessed by our time at Wyoming," Bohl said in a statement. "This is an opportunity for us to give back to the young people who represent our university so well. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do."

This story will be updated.

