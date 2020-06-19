Dan Starzinski eyes professional golf career with last season at Wyoming looming

Starzinski also didn’t have to worry about how he might pay for another year of school, which he admitted would’ve made his decision a little harder. Starzinski was on scholarship at UW, but the NCAA put the onus on each school to find a way to fund the extra scholarships for any seniors that chose to return for another year.

UW football coach Craig Bohl and his wife, Leia, stepped up with a $100,000 donation to cover that expense, so Starzinski will remain on scholarship as he goes through graduate school in UW’s MBA program.

“I think (the NCAA) made the right decision,” Starzinski said. “Then to have the financial support from the school and Craig Bohl, I’m so thankful because I’m not sure how many other universities were able to offer scholarships to these seniors who are quote-unquote returning. I doubt if the NCAA ever thought about what if there’s a pandemic, what do we do? But I do think they made the right decision. And I’m sure every student-athlete is extremely happy about the decision.”

Starzinski said he plans to compete during the fall and spring seasons. He’s hoping to parlay one last year of collegiate competition into a shot at the professional ranks.

“I think I plan to turn professional after this next spring and try and make it as a pro golfer,” he said.