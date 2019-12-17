Dewey Krueger wins Wrestler of the Week after helping Wyoming win Reno TOC
UW WRESTLING

  • Updated
University of Wyoming senior Dewey Krueger earned Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honors after winning Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Reno Tournament of Champions for winning at 157 pounds and leading the Cowboys to the team title at the prestigious tournament in Reno, Nevada.

Krueger was one of three individual champions for the Cowboys in Reno (Montorie Bridges, 133, and Tate Samuelson, 184) after going 5-0 with two bonus-point wins in the tournament. The senior won the championship in sudden victory decision, 3-1.

Krueger is the third consecutive Cowboy to earn Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Reno Tournament of Champions (Sam Turner in 2018, Bryce Meredith in 2017).

It's the first time this season a Cowboy earned the honor.

