Ewing, Bock crack top-10 marks in Wyoming history at Colorado Invite
UW TRACK & FIELD

Ewing, Bock crack top-10 marks in Wyoming history at Colorado Invite

Juniors Harry Ewing and Ashley Bock both solidified top-ten marks in Wyoming track history and a total of 24 Cowboys and Cowgirls recorded personal bests at the Colorado Invitational in Boulder, Colorado on Saturday.

Ewing finished third in the 3,000 with an altitude-adjusted 8 minutes, 6.9 seconds. That's the second-best time in program history. Bock, meanwhile, finished second overall and first among college runners in the 5,000 with a 17:33.63. That time ties the tenth-best in Cowgirls history.

Among Wyoming's other standouts were sophomore Caige McComb, redshirt freshman Albert Steiner and freshman Maddy Dedic. McComb, a Kelly Walsh graduate, set a personal best with a 8.48-second 60 meter hurdle. Steiner, a Laramie graduate, finished sixth in the 800 with a personal-best 1:56.88. Dedic, another Kelly Walsh graduate, finished fourth in the shot put with a personal-best toss of 48 feet, 7.5 inches.

Harry Ewing

Ewing
