Ewing, Bock crack top-10 marks in Wyoming history at Colorado Invite

Juniors Harry Ewing and Ashley Bock both solidified top-ten marks in Wyoming track history and a total of 24 Cowboys and Cowgirls recorded personal bests at the Colorado Invitational in Boulder, Colorado on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Ewing finished third in the 3,000 with an altitude-adjusted 8 minutes, 6.9 seconds. That's the second-best time in program history. Bock, meanwhile, finished second overall and first among college runners in the 5,000 with a 17:33.63. That time ties the tenth-best in Cowgirls history.
Among Wyoming's other standouts were sophomore Caige McComb, redshirt freshman Albert Steiner and freshman Maddy Dedic. McComb, a Kelly Walsh graduate, set a personal best with a 8.48-second 60 meter hurdle. Steiner, a Laramie graduate, finished sixth in the 800 with a personal-best 1:56.88. Dedic, another Kelly Walsh graduate, finished fourth in the shot put with a personal-best toss of 48 feet, 7.5 inches.