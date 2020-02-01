Ewing, Bock crack top-10 marks in Wyoming history at Colorado Invite

Juniors Harry Ewing and Ashley Bock both solidified top-ten marks in Wyoming track history and a total of 24 Cowboys and Cowgirls recorded personal bests at the Colorado Invitational in Boulder, Colorado on Saturday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ewing finished third in the 3,000 with an altitude-adjusted 8 minutes, 6.9 seconds. That's the second-best time in program history. Bock, meanwhile, finished second overall and first among college runners in the 5,000 with a 17:33.63. That time ties the tenth-best in Cowgirls history.

Among Wyoming's other standouts were sophomore Caige McComb, redshirt freshman Albert Steiner and freshman Maddy Dedic. McComb, a Kelly Walsh graduate, set a personal best with a 8.48-second 60 meter hurdle. Steiner, a Laramie graduate, finished sixth in the 800 with a personal-best 1:56.88. Dedic, another Kelly Walsh graduate, finished fourth in the shot put with a personal-best toss of 48 feet, 7.5 inches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.