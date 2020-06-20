Finance, coaching or pro golf? UW's Erin Sargent 'keeping my options open' ahead of final season

“Having that ability to return to business as usual I guess and not have to stress about finances going into the fifth year of eligibility was a big deal,” Sargent said. “I was beyond excited and so incredibly thankful. It just goes to show that we truly are one Wyoming.

“(Bohl) is the football coach. He is an all-fall sport coach, and none of his players were affected by this directly when it comes to competition, but it just goes to show how much he cares about the university as a whole and every student-athlete that goes through.”

Sargent has had some memorable moments on the golf course during her time at UW. There was the Cowgirls’ team championship at the Lady Thunderbird Invitational in St. George during her sophomore season. As a junior, Sargent set the program record for the lowest stroke average in a single season at 74.7.

She also qualified for the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur, marking the second time she’s played against some of the best amateur competition the country has to offer. It all has Sargent pondering life after UW.