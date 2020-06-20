Finance, coaching or pro golf? UW's Erin Sargent 'keeping my options open' ahead of final season

LARAMIE — Erin Sargent plans to have two degrees by the time she leaves the University of Wyoming.
She could use them to begin a career in finance. Or she might decide to coach as a way to stay involved with her first love. Or she may try to keep playing it.
“More than anything, I’m keeping my options open,” Sargent said. “I know I’ll have a lot of opportunities once I graduate.”
Sargent already has her undergraduate degree in finance, but she’ll be back next season for her fifth year as a member of UW’s women’s golf team. That’s because her first senior season ended almost before it began in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sargent, a native of Longmont, Colorado, has been playing golf since middle school. But she figured her final hole at BYU’s Entrada Classic in St. George, Utah, in early March was likely the last one she would ever play for the brown and gold once the NCAA canceled the rest of the spring season.
“I would say my initial reaction was I was completely shocked, incredibly upset and really disappointed that I wouldn’t be able to finish my season,” Sargent said. “I mean, golf, I’ve dedicated my entire life to it. I’ve been playing since I was in the eighth grade, so I was a late bloomer when it came to picking up the game. But it became my absolute passion, and I absolutely love it to this day.”
So when Sargent began to hear that the NCAA might grant student-athletes in spring sports another year of eligibility, her mood began to change. Sargent said her plan was always to attend graduate school at UW and stay involved with the women’s golf program as a grad assistant during that time, so she knew she would be returning to school either way.
Deep down, though, Sargent hoped she’d be able to get the proper sendoff to her collegiate playing career.
“Everybody hopes to get that senior moment where everybody’s watching you play that last hole and they’re all cheering you on,” she said. “So I was very upset that I wasn’t going to get that and get those last moments to have that closure to my senior year playing collegiate golf.”
That hope became reality on March 30 when the NCAA announced its decision to grant eligibility relief to spring-sport athletes, but the association wasn’t going to fund the extra scholarships for seniors who chose to return for another year of competition. Since Sargent would be receiving a different scholarship for grad school, it left her with what appeared to be her first real decision: Start grad school in the fall or pay her own way to play one more season if UW was unable to maintain her athletic scholarship.
UW football coach Craig Bohl and his wife, Leia, took care of that, though, with their $100,000 donation to the athletic department in April, confirming Sargent’s decision to return for one more season of competition.
“Having that ability to return to business as usual I guess and not have to stress about finances going into the fifth year of eligibility was a big deal,” Sargent said. “I was beyond excited and so incredibly thankful. It just goes to show that we truly are one Wyoming.
“(Bohl) is the football coach. He is an all-fall sport coach, and none of his players were affected by this directly when it comes to competition, but it just goes to show how much he cares about the university as a whole and every student-athlete that goes through.”
Sargent has had some memorable moments on the golf course during her time at UW. There was the Cowgirls’ team championship at the Lady Thunderbird Invitational in St. George during her sophomore season. As a junior, Sargent set the program record for the lowest stroke average in a single season at 74.7.
She also qualified for the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur, marking the second time she’s played against some of the best amateur competition the country has to offer. It all has Sargent pondering life after UW.
Sargent said it will take her two years to complete her master’s degree, so she plans to coach at UW for at least a year once she’s done playing for the Cowgirls. A future in coaching is a possibility, she said, though she could just as easily decide to embark on a career in finance.
And she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of pursuing a professional career playing the sport she loves.
“That was a part of the plan for a long time,” Sargent said. “It’s still always going to be in the back of my mind, the possibility. Having this extra year gives me another chance to evaluate my decision there, but I know that I have opportunities because I’ll be finishing with a master’s as well as having five years of college golf under my belt.”
For now, Sargent is focused on trying to win an individual tournament title, something she’s yet to accomplish at UW, and enjoying a full senior season that at one point she never thought she’d experience.
“I’m incredibly lucky to get his opportunity to play again,” Sargent said. “I just think really soaking in all the moments one last time because I didn’t think there would be a one last time. That’s for sure.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
