Five University of Wyoming track & field athletes win titles over the weekend

The University of Wyoming track & field teams captured five first-place finishes at the Jack Christiansen Invitational in Fort Collins, Colorado over the weekend.

For the Cowboys, freshman Wyatt Moore (Star Valley) won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.79 seconds and freshman Kareem Mersal took the long jump title with a leap of 24 feet, 4.5 inches.

The Cowgirls got gold from sophomore Aumni Ashby in the triple jump (39-11.25), freshman Sadie McMullen in the long jump (19-00.25) and junior Marie Doherty (Gillette) in the 400-meter hurdles (1:02.84).

Placing second at the meet for UW were: freshman Sage Coventry (Kelly Walsh) in the decathlon, junior McCade Johnson (Laramie) in the 400 hurdles, sophomore Pete Mead (Cheyenne East) in the high jump, freshman Daniel Carrillo in the shot put, freshman Jaymison Cox (Powell) in the 400, sophomore Albert Steiner (Laramie) in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and sophomore Katelyn Mitchem in the 3,000 steeplechase.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls are back in action later this week at the West Coast Relays in Fresno, California.

