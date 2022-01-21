Five Wyoming wrestlers are listed in top 33 of first NCAA coaches' rankings

The first NCAA coaches' rankings on Friday had five Wyoming wrestlers listed in the top 33 of their weight classes.
Junior Stephen Buchanan tops the rankings for the Cowboys, coming in at No. 7 at 197 pounds. Redshirt senior Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) is No. 11 at 174, with redshirt senior Jacob Wright is No. 14 at 157, senior Tate Samuelson is No. 15 at 184 and junior Job Greenwood is No. 33 at 133.
UW hosts No. 22 Oregon State on Saturday in its final home dual of the season.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
