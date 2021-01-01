10 things to watch for in Wyoming athletics in 2021

Will UW football be

able to rebound?

Wyoming football is doing something it hasn’t done in five years: Enter an offseason on the heels of a losing season. There were a myriad of factors at play amid a pandemic-shortened season, but simply put, the Cowboys underachieved with just two wins in their six games in Craig Boh’s seventh season at the helm.

UW’s 2-4 showing included a mistake-filled loss to rival Colorado State that ended its four-game winning streak in the Border War and an ugly loss to a New Mexico team that had the nation’s longest active losing streak at the time. And the Cowboys looked similar to years past in how they did it with a defense that kept them in every game and an offense that rarely produced much outside of the running game.

UW had strung together four straight bowl-eligible seasons before this fall, and that should be the minimum expectation for the Cowboys’ program at this point, particularly with the Mountain West’s second-highest paid coach at the helm. UW will work to get back there against what should be a full schedule or something close to it next fall.

Speaking of offense …

Will the offense finally evolve?