13 former Wyoming players make NFL opening-day rosters

Heading into the first week of the regular season, NFL teams finalized their 53-man rosters Saturday by making their final cuts. The following is a list of former Wyoming Cowboys who made their team's opening-day roster.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The highest draftee in UW history (seventh overall pick in 2018), Allen is entering his third season at the controls of the Bills' offense. He's started 27 of the 28 NFL games he’s played.

S Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles

Epps is entering his first full season with the Eagles after the team claimed him off waivers in November 2019. The Minnesota Vikings drafted Epps in the sixth round (191st overall) last year.

WR Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders

Gafford is in his second stint with the Raiders after being waived and signed again to the team's active roster in November 2019. A cornerback at UW, Gafford was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., Chicago Bears