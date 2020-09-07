14 former Wyoming players make NFL opening-day rosters

Heading into the first week of the regular season, NFL teams finalized their 53-man rosters Saturday by making their final cuts. The following is a list of former Wyoming Cowboys who made their team's opening-day roster.
QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
The highest draftee in UW history (seventh overall pick in 2018), Allen is entering his third season at the controls of the Bills' offense. He's started 27 of the 28 NFL games he’s played.
S Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles
Epps is entering his first full season with the Eagles after the team claimed him off waivers in November 2019. The Minnesota Vikings drafted Epps in the sixth round (191st overall) last year.
WR Rico Gafford, Las Vegas Raiders
Gafford is in his second stint with the Raiders after being waived and signed again to the team's active roster in November 2019. A cornerback at UW, Gafford was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., Chicago Bears
Gipson, who's entering his ninth season in the NFL, signed a one-year contract with the Bears in May. He's also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of UW in 2012.
DE Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints
Granderson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Saints in 2019. After having the transfer of his supervised probation stemming from a sexual battery case approved to another state, Granderson played in eight games as a rookie last season.
RB Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons
Hill signed a tender with the Falcons in April. UW's all-time leading rusher was taken by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft (156th overall).
TE Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks
Hollister was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots in 2017 before being traded to the Seahawks last year. Hollister, who signed a restricted-free agent tender in April, set career-highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (349) last season.
LB Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers
Nzeocha signed a three-year contract with the 49ers last year after originally joining the team in 2017. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft (236th overall).
DL Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos
An eight-year NFL journeyman, Purcell signed a lucrative one-year contract with Broncos in the offseason and is entering his first season as a full-time starter. Purcell has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted out of UW in 2013.
OL Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team
Roullier, a sixth-round draft choice by Washington in 2017 (199th overall), is entrenched as the team's starting center. He's made 37 career starts.
LB Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals
Wilson, a Casper native, is entering his rookie season after being taken by the Bengals in the third round of this year's draft (65th overall). The Natrona County High product finished his UW career as the No. 4 tackler in program history.
S Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars
Wingard is entering his second season with the Jaguars after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Wingard, who ranks second on UW's career tackles list, played 16 games as a rookie with two starts.
DE Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings
Yarbrough is beginning a season with the Vikings for the first time after being signed off the Bills’ practice squad in December 2019. The Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
LB Cassh Maluia, New England Patriots
Maluia, a sixth-round pick by the Patriots in this year's draft, was released and added to New England's practice squad over the weekend. But the Patriots added Maluia to their 53-man roster Monday after injuries forced them to put defensive lineman Beau Allen and running back Damien Harris on injured reserve.
The Broncos have placed former UW tight end Austin Fort on injured reserve as he works his way back from a torn ACL. Fort, a Gillette native, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent last year.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!