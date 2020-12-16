2021 Wyoming signee: Andrew Johnson

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Andrew Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety from Cheyenne on Dec. 16. Johnson verbally committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 11.
Johnson is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
The Home State Safety!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
🤠🏈✍️ @Ajohnson_9 #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/JkaoD8NB0B
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!