 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Wyoming signee: Andrew Johnson
View Comments

2021 Wyoming signee: Andrew Johnson

{{featured_button_text}}
Pokes Authority logo

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Andrew Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety from Cheyenne on Dec. 16. Johnson verbally committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 11.

Johnson is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Johnson Tracker

Position: S

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

Hometown: Cheyenne, Wyoming

School: Central

Stars: 3 (247Sports)

Profiles: Rivals247Sports

Highlights: Hudl

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News