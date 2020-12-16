2021 Wyoming signee: Caden Barnett

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Caden Barnett, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle from Justin, Texas, on Dec. 16. Barnett verbally committed to the Cowboys on Nov. 24.
Barnett is ranked a two-star prospect by Rivals.
A new Dirt Dog at 7️⃣2️⃣2️⃣0️⃣— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
🤠🏈✍️ @barnett_70 #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/mFeLkD0PTj
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!