2021 Wyoming signee: Jack Walsh

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Jack Walsh, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman from Palatine, Illinois, on Dec. 16. Walsh, whose father, John, also played at UW, verbally committed to the Cowboys on Aug. 14.
Walsh is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
A new Dirt Dog at 7️⃣2️⃣2️⃣0️⃣— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
🤠🏈✍️ @Jackwalsh1330 #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/K0eJTTnLwH
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!