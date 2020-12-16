2021 Wyoming signee: Jaylen Sargent

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Jaylen Sargent, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver from Logan, Utah, on Dec. 16. Sargent verbally committed to the Cowboys on Nov. 24.
Sargent is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
A new 🤠🏈 Wide Out!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
Welcome to Wyoming @Jay08S #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/ZRrjfY7lRH
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!