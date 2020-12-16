2021 Wyoming signee: JJ Uphold

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from JJ Uphold, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive tackle from Bakersfield, California, on Dec. 16. Uphold verbally committed to the Cowboys on Aug. 30.
Uphold is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Power on the Defensive Line!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
🤠🏈✍️ @UpholdJj #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/41TGqc2TrK
