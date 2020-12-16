2021 Wyoming signee: Jordon Vaughn

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Jordon Vaughn, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back from Manvel, Texas, on Dec. 16. Vaughn verbally committed to the Cowboys on Nov. 3.
Vaughn is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
We. Run. The. Ball!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
🤠🏈✍️ @Tha_Real_JV #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/pRMwhKltR6
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!