2021 Wyoming signee: Jovan Marsh

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Jovan Marsh, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback from Chicago on Dec. 16. Marsh verbally committed to the Cowboys on Aug. 2.
Marsh is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Making it official!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
🤠🏈✍️ @Jd_Marsh #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/PzO4dM3PNf
