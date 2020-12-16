2021 Wyoming signee: Kolbey Taylor

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Kolbey Taylor, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback from Pasadena, Texas, on Dec. 16. Taylor verbally committed to the Cowboys on Nov. 18.
Taylor is ranked a two-star prospect by Rivals.
The Cornerback from Texas!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
Welcome to Wyoming 🤠🏈 @kolbeyT2021 #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/3uUsEZkHJZ
