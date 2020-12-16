2021 Wyoming signee: Micah Young

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Micah Young, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive end from San Antonio on Dec. 16. Young verbally committed to the Cowboys on Nov. 29.
Young is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
A force at DE!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
🤠🏈✍️ @micah8young #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/SQiVxu1pgd
