2021 Wyoming signee: Sam Scott

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Sam Smith, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker from Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 16. Smith verbally committed to the Cowboys on Oct. 22.
Smith is ranked a two-star prospect by Rivals.
The 6’2” LB from Nebraska!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
Welcome to Wyoming 🤠🏈 @SamScott_124 #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/ZEgTgXmxA4
