2021 Wyoming signee: Tony Evans Jr.

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Tony Evans Jr., a 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver from Lancaster, Texas, on Feb. 3. Evans verbally committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 27.
Evans is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports.
The WR from Texas!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) February 3, 2021
Welcome to Wyoming 🤠🏈 @TonyEvansJr1#NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/sJYooviZRM
Davis Potter
College Sports Reporter
Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.
