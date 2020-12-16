2021 Wyoming signee: Tyce Westland

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Tyce Westland, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end from Pleasanton, Nebraska, on Dec. 16. Westland verbally committed to the Cowboys on July 23.
Westland is ranked a two-star prospect by Rivals.
💪💪 at Defensive End.— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
Welcome to Wyoming 🤠🏈 @tyce_westland #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/5JEhiHmFK4
