2021 Wyoming signee: Will Evans

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Will Evans, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive tackle from Houston, Texas, on Dec. 16. Evans verbally committed to the Cowboys on Nov. 29.
Evans is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
The DT from Houston!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
Welcome to Wyoming 🤠🏈 @WillEvansDE99 #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/QA3jQBtPXh
