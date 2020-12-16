2021 Wyoming signee: Wrook Brown

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Wrook Brown, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety from Salado, Texas, on Dec. 16. Smith verbally committed to the Cowboys on Dec. 1.
Smith is ranked a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Signed & ready to play!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
🤠🏈✍️ @WrookB #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/PPmvOGrDiY
