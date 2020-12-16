2021 Wyoming signee: Zaire Jackson

Wyoming football got a signed National Letter of Intent from Zaire Jackson, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound cornerback from Parker, Colorado, on Dec. 16. Jackson verbally committed to the Cowboys on Aug. 24.
Jackson is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
The man with the Sweet Feet!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 16, 2020
🤠🏈✍️ @Sweetfeet05 #NSD21 | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/ZsEiUMEN0h
