3 Things That We Learned

1. Sean Chambers doesn’t quit

Wyoming’s starting quarterback is best known for making his way back from three significant season-ending injuries during his career. On Saturday Chambers, needing to lead the Cowboys to a touchdown drive in the final two minutes to avoid a massive upset, rallied his team to the 19-16 victory over Montana State.

With the game in the balance, Chambers rushed twice for 14 yards and was 4-for-6 passing for 61 yards, including the 21-yard touchdown to tight end Treyton Welch with 47 seconds left.

Through the first three quarters, Chambers was 9-for-16 passing for 97 yards with an interception that set up Montana State’s first touchdown. In the fourth quarter, the unflappable junior signal-caller was 6-for-10 passing for 99 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

2. Chad Muma is still UW’s best player

The Butkus Award candidate led the Cowboys with 11 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Muma also blocked a field goal in the second quarter.