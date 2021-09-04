3 Things That We Learned

1. Sean Chambers doesn’t quit
Wyoming’s starting quarterback is best known for making his way back from three significant season-ending injuries during his career. On Saturday Chambers, needing to lead the Cowboys to a touchdown drive in the final two minutes to avoid a massive upset, rallied his team to the 19-16 victory over Montana State.
With the game in the balance, Chambers rushed twice for 14 yards and was 4-for-6 passing for 61 yards, including the 21-yard touchdown to tight end Treyton Welch with 47 seconds left.
Through the first three quarters, Chambers was 9-for-16 passing for 97 yards with an interception that set up Montana State’s first touchdown. In the fourth quarter, the unflappable junior signal-caller was 6-for-10 passing for 99 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
2. Chad Muma is still UW’s best player
The Butkus Award candidate led the Cowboys with 11 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Muma also blocked a field goal in the second quarter.
UW’s defensive line didn’t dominate the FCS Bobcats as expected. Quarterback Matthew McKay was sacked twice but finished 19-for-28 passing with two touchdowns. Isaiah Ifanse rushed for 103 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per carry.
But Muma was the best player on the field and made enough plays to help the Cowboys escape with the victory.
3. The Pokes are solid in the kicking game
Craig Bohl is concerned about the long snapping situation after Teagan Liufau’s poor snap led to a botched extra point, but the kicking game was on point in the opener.
John Hoyland, a freshman all-American in 2020, made a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter for UW’s only points of the first half and a 25-yard try in the fourth quarter to give his team a 12-10 lead with 4:03 remaining. The former walk-on also delivered touchbacks on all five of his kickoffs.
Ralph Fawaz, a redshirt freshman, was impressive in his debut as UW’s punter, placing five of his six punts inside the Montana State 20-yard line, including one offering that was downed at the 1-yard line. He averaged 45.7 yards per punt with a long of 54 yards.
