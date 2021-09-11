3 Things That We Learned

1. These are the “Cardiac “Cowboys”
Wyoming fans probably expected this team to be 2-0. But they certainly didn’t expect the Cowboys to get there with a couple of dramatic Hollywood endings.
This was a lopsided game – UW led 42-16 late in the fourth quarter – until it wasn’t. Some cavernous holes in the Cowboy defense, coupled with a failed fourth-and-1 conversion attempt by the offense, led to 28 unanswered points and a 43-42 lead for the Huskies with 4:56 remaining.
If nothing else, Craig Bohl’s 2021 Pokes are entertaining and resilient after surviving 50-43 against Northern Illinois a week after squeaking past Montana State 19-16 in Laramie.
2. Sean Chambers has ice in his veins
UW’s junior quarterback has been through injury hell the past three seasons. Maybe that’s why his pulse doesn’t seem to quicken when it’s time to lead the offense down the field for a winning touchdown.
Chambers is just happy to be out there playing again.
After connecting with Treyton Welch for the game-winning touchdown pass to beat former UW offensive coordinator Brent Vigen’s Bobcats in the final minute, Chambers shook off UW’s fourth-quarter collapse and scored on a 9-yard third-down run to grab victory back from the jaws of defeat against NIU.
3. Jay Sawvel is going to be busy this week
UW’s defensive coordinator will be looking to correct poor run fits and tackling during practice after the Pokes gave up 301 yards and 33 points in the second half.
There were some bright spots – Chad Muma had a pick-six, one of three interceptions the Cowboys had of NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi – but after bottling up Harrison Waylee for minus-3 rushing yards in the first half, the standout running back finished with 176 yards and two touchdowns in the second half.
Needless to say, the Pokes will have to play better defense to beat reigning MAC champion Ball State next week.
