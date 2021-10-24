5 takeaways from the Wyoming Cowboys' 14-3 loss to the New Mexico Lobos

LARAMIE – Social media can be an awful place.

It can also put a smile on your face when used properly.

This Twitter post from “Wyolaskan” humorously summed up the mood of the homecoming crowd after Wyoming’s 14-3 loss to New Mexico on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium:

“When I die, I want my casket carried by the Wyoming Cowboys football team, so they can let me down one last time.”

Here are five takeaways from the Cowboys’ (4-3, 0-3 Mountain West) third consecutive loss to open conference play:

1. What else does Craig Bohl need to get over the hump?

UW has some of the best football facilities in the country with the High Altitude Center and the Indoor Practice Facility.

The average attendance this season at War Memorial Stadium through four games is 22,652.

Bohl, in his eighth season on the High Plains, is the highest paid head coach in the MWC with a $1.59 million salary.

Laramie is obviously not the easiest place to recruit to, but UW and the paying customers have given the program the support it needs to compete for conference championships.