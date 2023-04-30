LARAMIE – As Allen Iverson once said: "We’re talking about practice, man."

That’s something to keep in mind when analyzing Wyoming’s spring game Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

The coaching staff did not show the best cards they are holding for the Cowboys’ opener on Sept. 2 against Texas Tech. A lengthy list of front-line players were held out as a precaution or due to injuries.

The true evaluation of the 2023 team was made during the 14 closed-door practices leading into the Brown and Gold game.

Still, seeing the Pokes in action provided fans a glimpse of a squad with some encouraging strengths and perhaps a couple worrisome weaknesses.

Here are five takeaways from the Gold team’s 17-10 victory over the Brown:

Secondary steals the show

Craig Bohl wasn’t quite ready to compare UW’s defensive backfield to the ball-hawking 2017 group that included Andrew Wingard (five interceptions), Marcus Epps (four interceptions), Rico Gafford (four interceptions) and Tyler Hall (two interceptions).

It’s safe to say the head coach with a defensive mindset was pleased to see cornerbacks Tyrecus Davis and Kolbey Taylor and safety Buck Coors come up with interceptions.

“I think we’re a more explosive defense,” Bohl said.

The Cowboys only had six interceptions last season, which tied for 112th in the FBS.

Cam Stone, who transferred to Hawaii, led the team with two, including a pick-six at New Mexico. Veteran cornerbacks Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell, who did not play in the Brown and Gold game, each made one interception in 2022.

Davis’ pick-six of Andrew Peasley, a 42-yard interception for a touchdown on the final play of the first half, was the highlight of the afternoon.

“They got real big,” Davis said of his eyes when Peasley let go of his ill-advised throw across the field. “I knew it was coming, but they got real big. I was just trying to get our team on the board, get us some points.”

Davis said the small crowd at War Memorial Stadium was actually larger than the crowds he played in front of at Navarro Community College in Texas during real games. The 5-foot-10 junior made a strong impression on his new team this spring after choosing UW over rival Colorado State.

Taylor, who was ejected from the Arizona Bowl after being called for targeting on the first defensive series, has also emerged as a potential shutdown cornerback. The 6-2 sophomore made a nice break on a Peasley pass to nab his interception.

“It felt good to do it in front of the fans,” Taylor said. “You don’t get too many chances. You get 11, 12 games a year, so when you get a chance, you want to make the best of it.”

Coors, who was in the mix for the starting nickel spot last year until suffering a fall camp injury, made a nice play to intercept a deep pass thrown by Evan Svoboda.

UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel is confident in starting nickel Wrook Brown and starting safeties Isaac White and Wyett Ekeler. Coors has a chance to get on the field as a backup at all three positions.

“I really hope so, and of course that’s up to the coaches, but I’m healthy, which is a huge blessing,” Coors said. “It’s definitely a good start.”

Passing game still an issue

The Pokes’ three quarterbacks finished a combined 32-for-58 (55.2%) passing for 276 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Peasley, who was 9-for-20 for 100 yards with the two interceptions, did demonstrate his chemistry with wide receiver Wyatt Wieland (four catches, 31 yards) and tight ends John Michael Gyllenborg (two catches, 31 yards) and Treyton Welch (two catches, 28 yards).

Receiver Will Pelissier and fullback Caleb Driskill, two projected starters capable of enhancing the passing game, did not play. The Pokes’ offensive lines were also limited with tackles Frank Crum and Caden Barnett sitting out.

“I think it’s going to be something special,” Peasley said of UW’s offense at full strength. “The spring game is kind of weird because we’re not showing everything. I thought we did well today, I thought our offense was productive, obviously too many turnovers … that’s unacceptable.”

In the battle to be Peasley's backup, Svoboda was 10-for-18 passing for 74 yards with a lost fumble and an interception while Jayden Clemons was 13-for-20 for 102 yards and sacked three times.

The Cowboys ranked 125th in passing yards (132.2 per game) and 122nd in yards per pass attempt (5.7) in 2022.

“I have to take a look at the quarterback play,” Bohl said. “I thought we started out strong but certainly got maybe a little bit careless. There’s a give and take, whether we’re hanging the ball out or some errant throws, but I was encouraged with the back-end (defensive) guys.”

Carson May, a former four-star recruit who started his career at Iowa and played at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College last season, received an offer from UW on Saturday.

The Pokes are looking to add another quarterback to the roster with Hank Gibbs transferring to Northern Colorado and true freshman Kaden Anderson recovering from a high school knee injury.

Walk-on program thriving

As predicted by Bohl before the game a homegrown player made a name for himself during the Brown and Gold game.

Isaac Sell, a walk-on from Laramie, was the leading receiver with eight catches for 79 yards, including a 30-yard grab of a bullet thrown by Svoboda.

“I’m going to do my best,” Sell said of trying to carve out a role as a slot receiver in the offense after serving on the scout team in 2022. “We’ve got Wyatt (Wieland), who does an excellent job there, and Caleb Merritt. There’s a lot of competition. Everyone in that room wants to play and it helps us all elevate each other. I’m going to go out and compete and whatever happens, happens.”

Wieland is a former walk-on and senior receiver Ryan Marquez was recently awarded a scholarship after years of development.

Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, a former walk-on from Casper, has emerged as one of the best players in the Mountain West. Coors is a walk-on. So is Cody linebacker Nic Talich, who recovered two fumbles as part of the defense’s turnover-fest.

“(Sell) has been a good player. He has given us fits on the scout team, so that was encouraging,” Bohl said. “Nic Talich made some plays out there. We’re always excited when these Wyoming guys have a chance to go out and play, and the spring game is a neat time for that as well.”

Front seven heaven

The Pokes are going to have a nasty defensive front this season.

The unit had the better of the Brown and Gold game even though nose guard Cole Godbout, defensive end Braden Siders and linebackers Easton Gibbs, Shae Suiaunoa and Cole DeMarzo did not play in the spring game.

Keelan Cox, the Alabama transfer who missed the 2022 season with a hip injury, made a strong closing argument to be the fourth defensive end in the rotation with a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.

UW’s pass rush could be dominant with Sabastian Harsh getting through the spring healthy to join Siders and DeVonne Harris.

Jaden Williams led the Gold with six tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, and forced a fumble. The redshirt freshman should be a force in the interior of the defensive line with Gavin Meyer, Caleb Robinson and Ben Florentine also rotating behind Godbout and Bertagnole.

Linebackers Talich (three tackles, two forced fumbles) Brent VanderVeen (four tackle, 1.0 sack, forced fumble), Cayden Hawkins (three tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss), Micah Young (four tackles) and Connor Shay (three tackles, pass breakup) also made their presence felt.

“We were a good defense last year and we’ve got to get back to being great,” linebackers coach Aaron Bohl said. “They know that’s a step they can take.”

Fourth horseman audition

The Cowboys’ top three running backs – Harrison Waylee, Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James – did not participate in the spring game as they recover from injuries.

Bohl believes the one-two punch of Waylee and McNeely can be special. James will provide a speed option when he gets healthy.

Redshirt freshman LJ Richardson was the leading rusher with six carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. Jeremy Hollingsworth added 29 yards and a touchdown for the Gold.

Sam Scott, who started his UW career at linebacker, led the Brown with 11 carries for 21 yards. More depth is on the way when 2023 recruits Keany Parks and Tyler Jacklich join the competition in the summer.

“The most exciting part is it’s a really humble group that’s ready to work every day and continue to get better,” running backs coach Gordie Haug said. “It’s a fun group to have around. They’re competing and loving each other.”

UW will still be a run-first offense and there should be a healthy stable of backs available when the Red Raiders from the Big 12 arrive.