5 takeaways from Wyoming Cowboys 24-22 victory over UConn Huskies

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – Entering an open date unbeaten felt pretty good for most of the Cowboys.

Sean Chambers beat himself up a little bit and wasn’t in the mood to take any time off after Wyoming’s 24-22 victory over UConn on Saturday at Rentschler Field.

“I know a lot of people in that locker room probably want the bye week because it gets bodies healed up,” Chambers said after finishing 15-for-26 passing for 149 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. “I want to go back out there. Even though we got the (win), this one doesn’t sit right with me. I want to go back out there and prove to everybody what we can do.”

Here are five takeaways from the Pokes’ win over the Huskies (0-5):

1. Just win, baby

UConn, a 29 ½-point underdog at the start of the week, led 13-0 in the first half and 16-10 in the fourth quarter before UW’s third dramatic comeback win of the season.

The Cowboys are obviously a flawed team with a narrow win over an FCS opponent (19-16 over Montana State) and two wins over mediocre (at best) Mid-American opponents (50-43 at Northern Illinois and 45-12 over Ball State).