5 takeaways from Wyoming Cowboys 33-10 victory over Northern Colorado

LARAMIE – The Bears had some fun early in the fourth quarter.

In an ode to JJ Raterink, Northern Colorado offensive coordinator Max McCaffrey called the same play the former Wyoming quarterback scored on in the Pokes' 2004 Las Vegas Bowl upset of UCLA.

Wide receiver Trevis Graham played the role of Jovon Bouknight, taking a pitch from the running back on a reverse and then throwing a touchdown pass to quarterback Jacob Sirmon to get UNC within 16-10 with 14:48 remaining.

Raterink, UNC’s quarterbacks, was smiling on the sideline when the visitors made it a one-score game late Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.

UW head coach Craig Bohl, who was 8-2 against FBS opponents during his time building North Dakota State into an FCS powerhouse, wasn’t surprised by the Bears’ fight.

“It's an opportunity for players to show that they really belong on a different stage, so you're going to get max effort," Bohl said. "We told our guys that. I think youth sometimes goes, 'Yeah, the old coach, he doesn't know what the heck he's talking about.'

“But every game that we've had (against FCS opponents) has been somewhat challenging.”

The Cowboys – who escaped with a narrow 17-14 win over Montana State last year – answered the challenge again and ultimately spoiled Raterink’s homecoming.

Here are five takeaways from UW’s 33-10 victory over UNC:

1. The Pokes have some playmakers, too

UW’s offense was stuck in neutral for most of the game, but Wyatt Wieland and Joshua Cobbs made astonishing sideline catches that led to points.

Wieland’s 26-yard grab set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Titus Swen to give the Pokes a 16-3 lead in the third quarter, and Cobbs’ 17-yard grab set up a field goal to make the score 19-10 with 6:50 remaining.

“There were some big-time plays, and we've been waiting for that,” Bohl said. “You just kept on going, ‘We look pretty pedestrian out there actually offensively.’

"I know maybe some people become frustrated, that's part of football. Sooner or later you're going to have a couple guys rise up and make some plays. And they did.”

Cobbs’ one-handed grab and toe-tap came after UNC’s trick play and gave the home team the momentum back for good.

“It always feels to go out there and make plays, especially big-time plays that help the team out and put us in a position to win,” Cobbs said. “Whatever I can do to go out and help the team win, that’s the most important thing. We’ll keep building off this.”

Cobbs had a 51-yard touchdown catch with 6:19 remaining in regulation to tie the score against Tulsa a week earlier. The Pokes went on to win 40-37 in double-overtime.

With the game on the line again, quarterback Andrew Peasley once again put his trust in UW’s new No. 1 receiver.

“That’s a run play, and I’m checking to Josh to give him a chance,” Peasley said. “I thought I missed the ball a little too much to the sideline, and he made a spectacular catch. It was good, it sparked everyone.”

2. Bears QBs battered, bruised and broken

Raterink’s talented pupils probably spent Sunday in the cold tub.

UW finished with 5.0 sacks and 10 quarterback hits of starter Dylan McCaffrey and Sirmon, who finished a combined 15-for-35 (42.9%) passing for 126 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Oluwaseyi Omotosho tallied the first three sacks of his UW career totaling 29 yards in lost yardage for the Bears. The defensive end’s forced fumble led to a 22-yard touchdown run by Swen to salt the game away.

“We were all getting pressure,” Omotosho said. “We were game planning for those (offensive) tackles specifically.”

McCaffrey was intercepted by cornerback Cam Stone in the second quarter, which led to a field goal and a 9-0 halftime lead for UW.

Linebacker Shae Suianoa picked Sirmon off and returned the turnover 18 yards to set up Swen’s 1-yard touchdown that completed the Pokes’ 17-0 run over the final 6:50 of the fourth quarter.

“We'll build off of that,” Bohl said of the explosive plays the defense made to secure the win. “It's a team game. I think we have some really good athleticism. They're just young, those aren't household names. Someday they will be, and I think maybe they started today.

"Maybe there's some people that listen to the radio broadcast with Kevin (McKinney) up in Worland that'll start knowing these names.”

3. Hoyland for the Groza Award

John Hoyland has made 10 field goals this season, which leads the FBS by a wide margin. Nevada’s Brandon Talton and UTEP’s Gavin Baechle are second nationally with six made field goals each.

UW’s unflappable placekicker followed up his only miss of the year – a 44-yard try against Tulsa that hit the top of the right upright late in regulation – with two made field goals in the overtime sessions.

“I just try to keep everything the same,” Hoyland said of his consistency. “Even when I’m kicking 55 yards to a 20-yarder, it’s all the same kick and I try to just keep it down the middle.”

Hoyland made a career-long 55-yard field goal to get the Pokes within one score in the fourth quarter during the dramatic comeback against the Golden Hurricane.

The reigning MW special teams player of the week went 4-for-4 with field goals of 23, 41, 39 and 35 yards against UNC.

“I try to keep everything the same and have faith and trust in all 10 of the guys that are put ahead of me and help me make all these kicks,” Hoyland said. “I’m only 1/11th of the unit. I’m just glad I was able to do my job.”

4. Swen gets the hat trick

UW was not able to impose its will on the Bears in the running game. The Cowboys finished with 149 net yards and averaged 3.2 yards per carry.

Swen, who is playing with bruised ribs suffered against Illinois, did not start the game but finished it strong with 15 carries for 76 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns.

Dawaiian McNeely (48 yards), Joseph Braasch (38 yards) and D.Q. James (12 yards) were in the rotation again.

“We felt like we could wear them down and we talked about that,” Bohl said of the matchup between his offensive line and UNC’s defensive front. “At halftime, I thought we were having a hard time getting to what we call the second level. We got some initial contact, but guys were falling off blocks. They run some unconventional things, but nonetheless it’s fundamentals. We'll watch that tape.”

Starting right tackle Frank Crum left the game with an injury. The Pokes still had some of their longer runs off the right side with Caden Barnett subbing for Crum.

5. Fly Boys looming Friday night

The Pokes will open conference play against Air Force, which looks like the team to beat in the Mountain West, under the Friday night lights at War Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Falcons dismantled Colorado 41-10 at Falcon Stadium with fullback Brad Roberts buffaloing his way for 174 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

UW’s young defense will have its hands full preparing for the triple-option on a short week.

“I felt like we should have beat (UNC) by a lot,” Omotosho said. “We’re just going to look at our mistakes and build upon that so we can come for Air Force, because I feel like it’s going to be more competition in that game.”

The Pokes went 4-0 in non-conference play before the 2021 season went south during a disheartening 24-14 loss at the Academy.

Peasley should give UW’s offense some confidence. The Utah State transfer relieved an injured Logan Bonner and threw for three second-half touchdowns to rally the Aggies to a 49-45 win at Air Force last season.

“It’s just another game for me,” Peasley said. “Who cares that I beat them at a different school last year? I don’t really care about that. We have to be on point this week.”