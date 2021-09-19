5 takeaways from Wyoming Cowboys' 45-12 victory over Ball State

LARAMIE – Wyoming is good enough to win the Mid-American Conference this season.

The Cowboys (3-0) showed that the last two weeks with their 50-43 road victory at Northern Illinois and Saturday’s 45-12 statement victory over Ball State in front of 23,467 satisfied customers at War Memorial Stadium.

Now Craig Bohl’s team will take what should be an easy practice exam – UW plays 0-4 UConn this coming Saturday in East Hartford, Conn. (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network) – before shifting the focus to competing for a Mountain West championship.

Here are five takeaways from UW’s rout of the reigning MAC champions:

1. Bohl pushing

the right buttonsFollowing the 19-16 victory over Montana State in the opener, Bohl challenged the offensive line to play up to its preseason billing. The unit paved the way for 43 offensive points, including 75 yards on the game-winning drive, at Huskie Stadium.

Bohl made the team keep the pads on during practices last week after the defense allowed 477 yards and 33 second-half points at NIU.

The Pokes responded with two interception returns for touchdowns and 6.0 sacks against Ball State.