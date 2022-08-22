5 takeaways from Wyoming Cowboys fall camp

LARAMIE – Week 0 has arrived.

Wyoming will open the season against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Illinois (2 p.m., Big Ten Network).

Craig Bohl, entering his ninth season as UW’s head coach, will conduct his first formal game-week press conference Tuesday as the Cowboys officially turn the page on last year’s disappointing 7-6 campaign.

Here are five takeaways from the Pokes’ fall camp:

1. The ’22 Cowboys are ready to turn the page

After being the third-most experienced team in the FBS entering the 2021 season, UW is the third least-experienced team this fall.

The Pokes said goodbye to a list of senior leaders, including All-American linebacker Chad Muma, and had 15 players enter the portal.

Bohl and his staff did a pretty good job of replenishing the roster with transfers at key positions, including quarterback and cornerback.

The new leaders of the team – linebacker Easton Gibbs, nose tackle Cole Godbout, running back Titus Swen and other emerging players – are tired of talking about who’s not here and ready to prove the preseason prognostications wrong.

UW was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division in the preseason MW media poll.

“Honestly, the bonding now is way closer than last year because everybody is wanting to play and not everybody is entitled,” said Nofoafia Tulafono, who will replace Keegan Cryder as the starting center. “I’m just ready to shock the world. Having doubters and stuff like that, I feel our team doesn’t pay attention to that, but it motivates us to go out there and play together.”

2. Andrew Peasley will be taking the snaps Saturday

Bohl wisely kept the quarterback competition going through fall camp after UW had to replace both Sean Chambers (Montana State) and Levi Williams (Utah State) during the winter.

Bohl hasn’t made it official, but the expectation is Peasley will essentially trade places with Williams as the Pokes’ new starter after transferring from Utah State.

Junior college transfer Evan Svoboda and returners Hank Gibbs and Jayden Clemons were also in the running for the vacant spot since the spring with true freshman Caden Becker joining the fray over the summer.

Peasley’s experience playing in the MW makes him the clear-cut choice, although the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Svoboda is an intriguing developmental prospect who fills out the No. 17 jersey as well as the current Buffalo Bills franchise QB.

“When Peas first came here we had the same lifting group,” running back D.Q. James said. “The chemistry was there. He improved a lot. You can tell he’s hungry for it. He’s constant, he’s dedicated, Peas is a true star player.”

3. Coaching staff bullish on revamped defense

Only time will tell if there was addition by subtraction on UW’s defense, which lost five starters to the portal, but that seemd to be the vibe during camp.

Bohl has been dishing platitudes about defensive ends Sabastian Harsh, DeVonne Harris and Oluwaseyi Omotosho since the spring.

There is also optimism about Cam Stone, Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell adequately replacing standout cornerbacks C.J. Coldon (Oklahoma) and Azizi Hearn (UCLA).

Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel believes nickelback Keonte Glinton and safety Isaac White already proved to be an upgrade over their predecessors when they were given significant playing time at the end of last season. Wyett Ekeler and Miles Williams are also ready to contribute at safety.

The Pokes should be stout up the middle with Easton Gibbs playing behind Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, but facing a beefy Illini offensive line will be a good test of the theory.

“Illinois’ interior has some really big dudes. We’ve just got to get off the ball, make sure our hands are in the right spot,” Bertagnole said. “Thinking how close it is, it’s really time to lock in and know that it’s coming. I know the team is really excited for this.”

4. The Cowboys need to stay healthy

UW’s starting offense and defense should be competitive against the Illinois, a struggling Power 5 program still rebuilding in Bret Bielema’s second season as head coach, but there are depth issues throughout the roster.

The Pokes searched throughout camp for consistent interior defensive linemen to rotate in behind Godbout and Bertagnole, a third left tackle capable of filling in for Eric Abojei (LT) or Frank Crum (RT) and a fourth defensive end trustworthy enough to play against a Power 5 opponent.

Backup middle linebacker Read Sunn, a redshirt freshman from Alaska, was recruited as a long snapper and missed last season due to injury. True freshman Malique Singleton will back up Glinton with Buck Coors suffering a season-ending injury during camp.

Joshua Cobbs and Wyatt Wielend bring experience to the wide receiver room, but with Gunner Gentry going down with another knee injury there are a lot of unknowns as UW tries to replace Isaiah Neyor.

“I think college football is only going to get younger and younger,” offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said of all the new faces on this year's team. “It’s a race to maturity. We don’t have time to talk about how young guys are, we have to value these repetitions.”

5. See Titus run, rinse and repeat

Peasley needs to make the passing game more efficient than it was last season when UW ranked 117th in passing yards (162.7 per game), 116th in completion percentage (54.5%) and 101st in passer rating (122.96).

But the former Aggie understands he abandoned the spread offense in Logan, Utah, to run Bohl’s bread and butter in Laramie.

That's a run-first attack.

Swen will be the featured back behind a first-string offensive line that performed well during camp. UW will also lean on its veteran tight ends and fullbacks to open holes in the running game.

The dream start for the Cowboys this Saturday in Big Ten country would be to run the ball like they did in the victory over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“We were ready as soon as the clock hit zero in that bowl game last season,” Swen said. “All of the guys have been getting ready. We’ve been getting way faster. Everybody is hitting PRs every week. It’s ridiculous what (strength) coach (Eric Donoval) has going on in the program.”

The Pokes, who are 10-point underdogs, have an opportunity to flex on the national stage if they can deliver the MW a huge non-conference Week 0 win.