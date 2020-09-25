'A couple' of Wyoming football players have tested positive for COVID-19

LARAMIE -- Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said "a couple" of football players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Bohl added the players are on “the back end” of a quarantine period required of any UW student-athletes that test positive for COVID-19. They’re the first known cases within the program after the football team went all summer without a positive test result.
UW’s athletic department was coronavirus-free until four athletes tested positive in August. There’s been a gradual increase since as 20 athletes and two staff members had tested positive as of Wednesday, though the positivity rate for athletes is low. Between athletic department and university testing, more than 900 tests have been conducted on athletes.
Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said Friday the league is still working to establish minimum roster thresholds needed for its teams to play should positive tests and contact tracing significantly reduce a team’s number of available players any given week, which has been an issue nationwide. More than 20 college football games have already been postponed or canceled because of COVID-related issues.
Bohl said his primary concern in regards to attrition is the possibility of entire position groups being depleted, but he added he’s in favor of the conference establishing a fixed roster number to determine cancellations.
“You may have a whole group of wide receivers who are in position (to play), but maybe you don’t have your whole defensive line,” Bohl said. “I do think there needs to be some candid conversation as we go through camp here, an agreement among the conference on a threshold to where a game is canceled.”
Opting out
Bohl said some UW players have opted out of the season because of health concerns related to COVID-19.
Bohl declined to reveal how many players have made that decision, though he said it was a “very small minority.”
“I think I’d like to reach out to those players first before we would do anything to release those names,” Bohl added. “A lot of that has to do with their privacy, but we want to make sure we dot their Is and cross their Ts.
“We respect their decision. What they articulated to me was a health concern. Everybody sees COVID differently, and so we supported that decision. It’s certainly going to be different for them, and it’s going to be different for us.”
Opt-outs aren’t exclusive to UW as several players across the country have done the same, though nearly all of them play at Power Five programs. Some, including Purdue All-American receiver Rondale Moore, have opted back in after their conferences reversed course on canceling the fall season.
Getting started
Less than 24 hours after the Mountain West decided to resume football this fall, UW held its first full practice.
The Cowboys practiced in helmets only Friday -- the first day of the five-day acclimatization period. UW will practice in just helmets once more and then helmets and shoulder pads for two days before holding their first full-padded practice.
UW also practiced in pods, Bohl said.
“Different groupings out there to limit the number of exposures that we have,” Bohl explained. “But I think it’s also important as we get ready to play our first game that we have a responsibility to put our players in position to play well.”
