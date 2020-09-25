'A couple' of Wyoming football players have tested positive for COVID-19

“You may have a whole group of wide receivers who are in position (to play), but maybe you don’t have your whole defensive line,” Bohl said. “I do think there needs to be some candid conversation as we go through camp here, an agreement among the conference on a threshold to where a game is canceled.”

Opting out

Bohl said some UW players have opted out of the season because of health concerns related to COVID-19.

Bohl declined to reveal how many players have made that decision, though he said it was a “very small minority.”

“I think I’d like to reach out to those players first before we would do anything to release those names,” Bohl added. “A lot of that has to do with their privacy, but we want to make sure we dot their Is and cross their Ts.

“We respect their decision. What they articulated to me was a health concern. Everybody sees COVID differently, and so we supported that decision. It’s certainly going to be different for them, and it’s going to be different for us.”