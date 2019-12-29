A look back at how Wyoming got to the Arizona Bowl

Wyoming’s 2019 season was a rollercoaster full of highs and lows. The Cowboys’ fast start was matched by a slow finish, but Wyoming ultimately landed back in the postseason for the third time in four years and awaits Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Here’s a game-by-game recap of how the Cowboys got here.
Wyoming 37, Missouri 31
The Cowboys — an 18-point underdog in Las Vegas — started the season with one of the biggest Week 1 upsets. QB Sean Chambers ran for a 75-yard touchdown, RB Xazavian Valladay scampered for a 61-yard score, and Wyoming forced QB Kelly Bryant and the rest of Missouri’s offense into three turnovers leading to 17 points to erase an early 14-0 deficit. Wyoming’s defense made one last stand with Missouri driving in Cowboy territory late in the fourth quarter to preserve their first win over a Power Five team in the Craig Bohl era.
Wyoming 23, Texas State 14
Wyoming trailed 14-10 at the half to a team that had won 10 games combined the previous four seasons, and the offense sputtered to the tune of just 293 total yards. But the Cowboys’ defense pitched a shutout in the second half and scored the go-ahead touchdown on Tyler Hall’s 72-yard pick-six midway through the third quarter. Cooper Rothe later gave Wyoming some breathing room with a 19-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game in what proved to be the Cowboys’ lone road win of the season.
Wyoming 21, Idaho 16
Wyoming returned home in Week 3 but got an even bigger scare from the lone Football Championship Subdivision opponent on its schedule. The Cowboys’ offense, particularly the passing game, once again struggled to get much going and finished with fewer than 295 yards for the second straight week, but Louisville transfer Trey Smith ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give Wyoming an eight-point lead. The Cowboys hung on after Mason Petrino’s go-ahead touchdown pass to Cutrell Haywood with less than 4 minutes left was negated by offensive pass interference.
Tulsa 24, Wyoming 21
Wyoming’s offense sputtered yet again to the point that head coach Craig Bohl briefly benched Chambers late in the third quarter. The Cowboys had just 168 total yards going to the fourth, but Chambers was reinserted and threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Eberhardt before running for another score to erase Tulsa’s 10-point lead. But after Tulsa answered with a touchdown to go back ahead late, Chambers fumbled inside the Golden Hurricane’s 5-yard line on Wyoming’s final possession, and Wyoming’s seven-game winning streak dating back to last season was over.
Wyoming 53, UNLV 17
Wyoming flipped the page to the Mountain West portion of its schedule in late September, and UNLV proved to be a cure for many of the Cowboys’ offensive ailments. Wyoming piled up season-highs in points, total yards (498) and rushing yards (374), outscoring the Rebels 26-0 in the second quarter to put the game away. Chambers, Valladay and true freshman Titus Swen ran for touchdowns, and Chambers added two more through the air. And the defense forced three turnovers as Wyoming returned to the win column convincingly.
You have free articles remaining.
San Diego State 26, Wyoming 22
Wyoming went on the road against what was the nation’s No. 1-ranked run defense at the time, but the Cowboys had some success on the ground early and led 14-3 in the second quarter. But Wyoming had just 13 yards of offense in the third quarter and watched SDSU take a 19-14 lead before it was over. Wyoming eventually responded with Chambers’ 19-yard touchdown pass to Rocket Ismail Jr., but SDSU answered with another scoring drive before Chambers was intercepted on Wyoming’s final possession to seal the Cowboys’ second loss.
Wyoming 23, New Mexico 10
Wyoming entered this game with the lowest completion percentage in the Football Bowl Subdivision, but the Cowboys had one of their most efficient passing performances to this point. Valladay (127 yards) and Chambers (117) each eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground, and Chambers found tight end Josh Harshman for a 15-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Chambers (9 of 15) completed more than half his passes for the first time all season, and the defense held UNM to just one touchdown in Wyoming’s third straight win in the series.
Wyoming 31, Nevada 3
Valladay ran for a career-high 206 yards and accounted for 280 total yards in leading another efficient day for the offense. Chambers was again crisp in the passing game, going 6 of 9 in the first half with two passing touchdowns. He added a rushing touchdown, too, though he injured his knee on the play and sat the second half. It didn’t matter much with Wyoming leading 24-3 at the half en route to its sixth win, but Chambers’ second season-ending injury loomed large with the Cowboys still squarely in contention in the Mountain West’s Mountain Division heading into November.
Boise State 20, Wyoming 17, OT
In a back-and-forth game that featured backup quarterbacks on both sides, Boise State answered Valladay’s 21-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter with a 10-play, 57-yard scoring drive capped by Khalil Shakir’s 5-yard run. That sent the game to extra time, where Eric Sachse got Boise on the board with a 28-yard field goal. Rothe attempted to send it to a second overtime, but his 37-yard attempt went wide right. Wyoming’s division title hopes took a major hit in the process.
Utah State 26, Wyoming 21
Wyoming faced one of the top quarterback prospects for next year’s NFL Draft in Utah State’s Jordan Love, who threw for 282 yards and two scores. Wyoming stayed close with a pick-six from linebacker Logan Wilson and two rushing touchdowns from QB Tyler Vander Waal, but Vander Waal also accounted for all four Wyoming turnovers, including the last of three interceptions on the Cowboys’ final possession in USU territory to seal their second straight loss. It was a season-high in turnovers for Wyoming.
Wyoming 17, Colorado State 7
Wyoming’s only home game in the final month of the season proved to be an important one. Looking for a spark at quarterback, Bohl rotated true freshman Levi Williams with Vander Waal, and Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown on a sneak midway through the third quarter after Wyoming’s defense got a fourth-down stop near midfield. CSU threw for 217 yards but averaged just 1.6 yards per carry as the Cowboys pitched a second-half shutout on their way to their fourth straight Border War win. Wyoming’s seventh win also secured a bowl berth for the Cowboys.
Air Force 20, Wyoming 6
Wyoming again rotated Vander Waal and Williams, though not much worked against the MW’s No. 2-ranked defense. Wyoming held Air Force’s option offense to more than 100 yards below its season average, but the Cowboys were shut out for the first three quarters en route to season-lows in points, rushing yards (114) and total yards (225). Vander Waal and Williams were each intercepted while Valladay’s streak of five straight 100-yard games was snapped with a season-low 38 yards, and the Cowboys ended the season with their third loss in four games.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.