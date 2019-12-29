A look back at how Wyoming got to the Arizona Bowl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

San Diego State 26, Wyoming 22

Wyoming went on the road against what was the nation’s No. 1-ranked run defense at the time, but the Cowboys had some success on the ground early and led 14-3 in the second quarter. But Wyoming had just 13 yards of offense in the third quarter and watched SDSU take a 19-14 lead before it was over. Wyoming eventually responded with Chambers’ 19-yard touchdown pass to Rocket Ismail Jr., but SDSU answered with another scoring drive before Chambers was intercepted on Wyoming’s final possession to seal the Cowboys’ second loss.

Wyoming 23, New Mexico 10

Wyoming entered this game with the lowest completion percentage in the Football Bowl Subdivision, but the Cowboys had one of their most efficient passing performances to this point. Valladay (127 yards) and Chambers (117) each eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground, and Chambers found tight end Josh Harshman for a 15-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Chambers (9 of 15) completed more than half his passes for the first time all season, and the defense held UNM to just one touchdown in Wyoming’s third straight win in the series.

Wyoming 31, Nevada 3