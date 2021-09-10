A night to remember: Rewinding Cowboys' 2016 classic vs. Northern Illinois

“We met as a group in the conference room a couple times. It got a little heated because they were a little bit frustrated we had access to the indoor and they were stuck in the hallway,” Burman said. “So I was trying to get them some access to the fieldhouse so they could stay loosened up.

“But they had cleats on. We couldn’t put them on that surface because we use that for track and field. So they had to take their gear off and walk around and do like a little mini walkthrough so they could stay loose.”

Ayden Eberhardt, now a super senior and the only current UW player besides Smith to experience the 2016 game, was redshirting during his true freshman season.

So what were the Cowboys doing to stay in the moment during the lengthy pause?

“Everyone’s different, whether it’s music or sitting there looking at the playbook going over every single play and what their assignment is,” Eberhardt said. “That’s pretty much what everyone did is kept their mind on football. You don’t get on your phone, you don’t look at any social media or Twitter or text or anything like that.